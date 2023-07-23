John Richard Klaas, 85, of Dubuque, Iowa, made his way through heaven’s gates on Thursday, July 13th, 2023, leaving behind his devoted family, who were at his side at Bethany Home when his life here with us came to an end.

To honor John’s life, a brief visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 31st, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 31st at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with Fr. Steve Garner officiating. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded.

