Earl Rettenmeier, 92, of Dubuque died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at home surrounded by family.
A prayer service will be held at 3:00 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by visitation until 7:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Earl will be 10:30 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6.
Earl was born on January 22, 1931 on the family farm in Lower Balltown, Iowa, the son of Fred and Alvina (Meyer) Rettenmeier. He married Marlene Lex on August 16, 1958.
Earl went to grade school in Balltown, and joined the Navy in 1953, serving until 1956. He was able to participate in the Honor Flight with his brother, Howard, in 2012. He worked 30 years at John Deere Dubuque Works, retiring in 1989. He was an active member of Local 94, serving as a union steward. As he prepared for his retirement, he became an inaugural kennel owner with his friend Joe Lent at Dubuque Greyhound Park. Earl was an active member at Sacred Heart (now Holy Spirit) Parish, having worked on various committees including Finance, Fall Festival, and Renovation. He was a member of the American Legion Post #6. He was also on the Grounds Committees for the Dubuque Arboretum.
Earl was an avid baseball fan, following the Brooklyn / L.A. Dodgers, playing and managing for the Balltown semi-pro team and coaching the Bulldogs/Bears Independent League baseball team. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame for Dubuque County Baseball (2011) and Independent League (1986.)
Earl was a family man. In addition to coaching his sons in baseball, he loved snowmobiling in the Winter, and boating in the Summer. He was also a lifelong fan of the Wahlert Golden Eagles, attending most football, basketball and baseball games over the past 50 years. He was a friend to many, and will forever be remembered for his infectious cackling laugh.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Marlene, of Dubuque; children, Ruth Gallo, Nancy (CJ) Pape, Joe (Lisa) Rettenmeier, and John (Carrie Schmid) Rettenmeier, all of Dubuque; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brother, Howard Rettenmeier of Dyersville ; sisters, Elaine Link and Mert Habel, both of Dubuque; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Allen and Mary Ann Lex, Bob and Shirley Lex, and Carol and Janice Lex.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janette Slattery; father and mother-in-law, Dan & Viola Lex; sisters-in-law, Shirley Rettenmeier, Rita Brimeyer; brothers-in-law, Gus Slattery, Jim Habel, Lyle Link, Jim Lex, Lavern Lex and Willie Brimeyer.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Carol and Amy from Home Instead, Stonehill Care Center, Dr. Salas, and Dr. Horchek, Hospice nurse Julie and his favorite nurse, daughter Ruth.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to Hospice of Dubuque and Holy Spirit Parish.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Earl’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
