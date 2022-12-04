Arthur Frederick Barnhart, 95, of Dubuque, Iowa went home to his Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with Pastor David Barna officiating. Friends and family may visit from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 4th, and prior to the funeral on Monday, December 5, 2022, from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory. A livestream of the funeral service will be posted on the funeral home’s Facebook page.
Burial will take place after the service in Asbury Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard.
Arthur was born on January 9, 1927, in Guttenberg, Iowa son of Clifford F. and Bertha (Nockelby) Barnhart. He married his childhood sweetheart, Norma M. Morley, on June 14, 1947, in Guttenberg. Arthur honorably served his country in the United States Army Air Force.
Arthur enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening, hunting, traveling and caring for his lawn. He was always excited for a good game of euchre and spending time with his family and friends. He was such a blessing to all who knew him.
Arthur is survived by his children Terry Barnhart of Dubuque, IA, LaNae (Gary) Rath of Hazel Green, WI, and Twila (Terry) Mosher of Ankeny, IA; grandchildren David (Rachel) Barnhart, Jayme (Becky) Barnhart, Aaron (Karen) Rath, Ryan (Rachel) Mosher, and Amy (Michael) Lohman; great-grandchildren Sam, Sydney, Alyssa, Blake, Alexis, Emily, Amber, Jordyn, Jack, Jace and Oliver; sister Donna Aude of Clinton, IA, brother Paul (Wilma) Barnhart of Garnavillo, IA; and sisters-in-law Fonda Wittman and Judy Yost, both of Dubuque, IA.
Arthur was preceded in death by his loving wife Norma, his parents Clifford and Bertha and his brother Duane Barnhart.
Memorial gifts may be directed to the Arthur F. Barnhart Memorial Fund.
The family would like to give a big thank-you to the entire staff at Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for their love and support of Art.
