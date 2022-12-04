Arthur Frederick Barnhart, 95, of Dubuque, Iowa went home to his Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with Pastor David Barna officiating. Friends and family may visit from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 4th, and prior to the funeral on Monday, December 5, 2022, from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory. A livestream of the funeral service will be posted on the funeral home’s Facebook page.

