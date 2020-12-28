Karl Edward Justmann, a wonderful man who was born in his home at 1135 Iowa St. on December 16, 1936, in Dubuque, IA. He lived 84 years enjoying family, friends and life. He died peacefully at Finley Hospital on Christmas Day, 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private for the family and held Tuesday, December 29 at 11a.m. at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home. The service will be live streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Facebook page.
Karl proudly served in the Marine Corps. Karl retired from John Deere after 32 years. He was known to have said that the first five minutes of retirement were the hardest but it got easier after that. He was married over 60 years to his wife Marianne (Fallon). They enjoyed each other’s company and laughed every day. Their most happy times were spent with their three sons and their wives, Timothy (Sara), Marc (Mary) and Christopher (Sarah), including the beautiful families they had. Karl was most proud of his five grandchildren, Celeste, Andrew, Angela, Meghan and Charlie. Karl was often heard telling jokes, wiggling his glasses and pretending his thumb had disappeared clean off his hand to giggling grandkids.
He also loved and cherished his nieces and nephews and other family members: Brad Bigelow, Mark Jeffers (Debbie), Karen Smith (Dave), Erika Rowell (Doug), Alexia Yaklin (Frank), Kurt Justmann, Carol McErlean Levin (Mike), Bill McErlean (Sue), Joan McErlean & Gabby Justmann. Without forgetting all of the great- nieces and nephews that always brought him great joy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles & May (Latham) Justmann; his siblings, whom he loved dearly, C. Robert Justmann (Candy), Ginger Anderson and Betty Bigelow (Bob); and his brother and sister-in-law, Tom & Betty McErlean. His saddest day was the loss of his son, Marc Justmann, whom he will now be happily reunited with.
We are grateful to all the staff at Hawkeye Care Center who graciously became Karl’s family outside of ours. Thanks to Dr. Cao and The Finley Hospital Staff for their care and compassion.