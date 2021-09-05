BAGLEY, Wis. — Vera A. Wood, 89, of Bagley, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Patch Grove, Wis., followed by a Memorial Mass of Christian burial.

Garrity Funeral Home, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., is assisting the family.

