Steven Michael Edmonds, 74, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of Galena, IL, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital from complications of Covid-19.
Visitation will be from 9:30 — 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where social distancing, face masks and occupancy restrictions will be observed.
Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Greenwood Cemetery in Galena.
Steve was born on March 30, 1946, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Darnell and Grace M. (Berger) Edmonds. He was a graduate of Galena High School, class of 1964.
Steve was employed at Interstate Power Company in Dubuque for 48 years. After retiring, he worked for Per-Mar Security and Clarke University.
He was an avid New York Yankees fan, enjoying all sports, and just being around friends. Steve was a people person, and was a very caring and giving person.
Surviving are two children, Lance and Elizabeth Edmonds; and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Darnell in 1964 and Grace in 2008.
