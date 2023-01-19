CASCADE, Iowa — Diane S. Jaeger, 72, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home in Cascade, Iowa.

Private graveside services for Diane Jaeger will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding.

