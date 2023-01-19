CASCADE, Iowa — Diane S. Jaeger, 72, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home in Cascade, Iowa.
Private graveside services for Diane Jaeger will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding.
Diane was born on August 19, 1950, in Cascade, IA, the daughter of Joseph and Georgene (Coyle) Klostermann. She graduated from the former Aquin Catholic High School in Cascade, Iowa. She was employed at Shady Rest Care Center until her retirement in 2019. She was a very loving and devoted mother and grandmother, devoting herself to them.
She was a member of the St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa
She is survived by three children, Roger (Theresa) Jaeger of Cascade, Randy (Val) Jaeger of Epworth, and Nichole “Nikki” (Derrick) Clayton of Marion; ten grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; three siblings, Pat (Carl) Green of Cascade, Frank (Diane) Klostermann of Atkins, IA, and Carol Grom of Hawick, MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, William “Willie” Klostermann; three niece, Carla Green, Kim Klostermann, and Kari Peddicord.
The family would like to give a special thank you to all the Angels here on Earth that helped Diane during her final days.
Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade is assisting the family; and information is available, and online condolences may be given to the family at www.reifffuenralhomeinc.com . Also, anyone unable to attend may send memorials to Reiff Funeral Home, PO Box 430, Cascade, Iowa, 52033.
