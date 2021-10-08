EPWORTH, Iowa — Timothy Letner, 66, of Epworth, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Phil Silker Pavilion in Epworth, where a service will be held at 4 p.m.

Reiff Funeral Home, of Epworth, is assisting the family.

