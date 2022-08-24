Richard J. “Dick” Lehnhardt, Sr., 74, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on August 21, 2022, at Unity Point Health, Finley Hospital.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a sharing service will be held at 6:00 p.m.
Dick was born on August 17, 1948, in Dubuque, Iowa the son of Kenneth and Iola (Stuart) Lehnhardt.
He worked as a custodian for Dubuque Community Schools and in maintenance at Carpet Depot
Dick loved Dubuque it was in his blood; he was a lifelong Dubuquer. From his perch at the top of the hill, Dick could tell you the height of the river to the inch, which trains were coming through the area by their whistles, and how many Saints players were currently at the rink practicing. He was an avid Dubuque Fighting Saints fan and was a season ticket holder; he was also a member of the NRA. But most of all Dick was proud of his kids and grandkids, he loved watching his grandkids was involved in their activities.
He is survived by his sons Richard “Rich” Lehnhardt, Jr, and Matthew “Matt” (Jenny) Lehnhardt; his daughter Jessica (Jesse) Kozloski. His sister Barb (Barney) Bishop and sister-in-law Carol Lehnhardt. Grandchildren Olivia, Aiden, Ian, Chloe, Jace, Hailey, Annie, Naomi, and Reese. A niece Lynn (Ed) Glaser and nephews Doug (Michelle) Bishop and Steve Lehnhardt along with a great-niece Shannon Lehnhardt.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents Kenny and Iola Lehnhardt, a brother Bob Lehnhardt, Sr., his nephew Bob Lehnhardt, Jr. and great-niece Brittany (Lehnhardt) Gaylord.
Memorials may be directed to Dubuque Youth Hockey in Dick’s memory.
The family would like to thank Dr. Zhengjin Cao, nurses Kim, Marna, and Anna along with all who helped our Dad at Finley Hospital.
