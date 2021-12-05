BELLEVUE, Iowa — Barbara E. (Scheppele) Becker, 87, of Bellevue, Iowa passed away on December 1, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
Family and friends may gather from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 6th, 2021, at Sherrill United Methodist Church in Sherrill, Iowa where a service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Barb was born on March 31, 1934, in Dubuque, Iowa the daughter of Earl and Edna (Brother) Scheppele. She married Donald F. Becker of Dubuque, Iowa. July 26, 1956. They had six children, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great great grandchild; she dearly loved them all
She and her husband had spent many years in Brownsville, Texas, at the 4 Seasons RV Resort during the winter. Summer was spent at home in Dubuque. They made many friends at the 4 Seasons Resort and made many bus trips into Mexico.
She became enamored of traveling during her sixth grade Geography class at Audubon Grade School. God blessed her with several memorable trips. She joined Band and Orchestra in grade school and struggled mightily to carry the sousaphone and play the Base Viol. Barb enjoyed being in the parades and Football Half Time performances. She spent most of her summers camping with family. Her spare time was enjoyed playing card games.
Barb worked as a secretary at several Law Offices, retiring from the Dubuque County Attorney Office.
After her husband died, she moved into her daughter Gwendolyn’s home. Barb loved the expansive scenery from Gwen’s hilltop home.
Barb is survived by her sons Richard (Cathy) Becker and David (Tammy) Becker; her daughters Judith Kress, Janet (Chris) Nolta and Gwendolyn Becker along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son Paul Becker and her husband Donald Becker.