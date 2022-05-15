DYERSVILLE, Iowa — LaVern G. “Peach” Honkomp, 68 of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022 at MercyOne in Dubuque following a short illness.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. The Dyersville Fire Department will pay their respects to Peach as a group at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9 — 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home prior to funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Peach was born on November 13, 1953 in Manchester, the son of Gilbert “Gib” and Helen (Jaeger) Honkomp. He married Joan Deutmeyer on October 29, 1977 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville. After marriage they planted roots and raised their children. Peach served his community as a volunteer firefighter for 20 years. Throughout the years the fire department became an extension of Peach and Joan’s family. His legacy carries on through both his sons’ service on the department, with his youngest son, Jeremy, recently elected as chief.
Peach worked at the Ertl Company for 25 years and Dyersville Die Cast until his retirement in 2019. He enjoyed spending time at his cabin on Lake Delhi surrounded by his family and friends. He especially enjoyed fishing and taking his 6 grandchildren on pontoon rides.
Survivors include his wife, Joan, two sons: Rob (Amber) Honkomp and their children, Abel, Solomon and Evelyn and Jeremy (Kayla) Honkomp and their children, Jada, Vivian, and Faye, all of Dyersville; mother-in-law, Germaine Deutmeyer of Dyersville, siblings: Ron (Linda) Honkomp, Shirley (Pat) Pirc, Jan (Tim) Gansemer all of Dyersville, Lou Ann (Gordon) Helle of Elkader, Joyce (Pat) McCue of Shakopee, MN, Margie (Murray) Nelson of Waukee, and Mary Lee (Stan) McWilliams of Peosta; in-laws: Marian (Bill) Tauke of Earlville; Alice (Paul) Greenwood of Epworth, Joyce (Mark) Wessels, Jan (Terry) Goedken and Cathy Ann Deutmeyer, all of Dyersville, Paul (Jean) Deutmeyer of Worthington, Charlie (Carrie) Deutmeyer of New Vienna, and Steve (Cheri) Deutmeyer of Asbury and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved daughter, Brittany in 2013, step mother, Bernice Steffen Honkomp, father-in-law, Roger Deutmeyer, two infant sisters, Marilyn and Karen and a nephew-in-law, Joseph Greenwood.
The Honkomp family would like to thank the medical staff at MercyOne Dubuque for their care and compassion during his illness.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com.