Sister Verna (Clarence) Gaul, OSF, of the Clare House, in Dubuque, Iowa passed away on July 4, 2022 at the Clare House.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Masks will be required. Guests unable to attend may participate via livestream at: www.youtube.com/dubuquefranciscans. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
She was born on April 18, 1924 in Granville, IA the daughter of John and Sylvia (Fischbach) Gaul
She entered the Sisters of St. Francis August 25, 1943 and made final profession of vows August 12, 1949. Sister received her bachelor’s degree in music education from the University of Portland, OR and her degree in library science from St. Cloud University, St. Cloud, MN. She ministered as a teacher in Iowa at Remsen, Norway, Mapleton, Rickardsville, Keota, Haverhill, Worthington, Guttenburg, St. Mary and St. Martin in Cascade, Granville, Sioux City, and Crescent City, CA.
Sister is survived by her sisters, Marjorie (Bill) Childers, Rosemary Wilkes, Clare (Ivan) Pottebaum, Katherine (Gayl) Hopkins; brothers, Joseph Gaul, Peter (Barbara) Gaul, Theodore (Elaine) Gaul; brother-in-law, Al Uhrich; nieces, nephews, and her Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents and stepmother, Marie Gaul; her sisters, Gertrude Dekker, Joan (James) Meaden, Ruth (Harry) Block, Elinor (Loren) Crawford, Angela Uhrich, and Joanne Mahar; brothers, Mark Gaul and James Mahar; Sister-in-law, Cathy Gaul; Brothers-in-law Marshall Wilkes and Gene Nelson
The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.
Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is in charge of arrangements.
