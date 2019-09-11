OMAHA, Neb. — Just as he had always planned, Clyde “Cork” Maddux, 77, snuck into Heaven on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, exactly one half-hour before the devil knew he was dead.
He leaves behind a sister, Bonnie Stroud; the love of his life, Betty (Simpson); daughters, Shannon (Rich) Gonzalez, of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Molly (Matt) Noon, of Council Bluffs, Iowa; son, Patrick (Jennifer), of Dubuque; six grandchildren, Grace, Joseph, Olivia, Evelyn, Ben and Lizzy; and hundreds of friends, all of whom he loved dearly.
Clyde was a salesman and manager for Hormel Foods for over 40 years. He loved his job, as it allowed him to meet new people, make new friends and fill the house with “samples.” While his work was important, there was never any doubt that his friends and family were the center of his world. Truly, no family has eaten more pork products or has been more deeply loved.
If you’d like to share some Clyde stories and celebrate a life exceptionally well-lived, please join the family at the Broadmoor at Aksarben Village Club Room, 2225 S. 64th Plaza in Omaha, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 3 until 6 p.m. A short committal ceremony will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road.
A sincere thank you to the amazing staff at the Douglas County Health Center and St. Croix Hospice. Clyde is giving you all a giant bear hug from Heaven.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association or Douglas County Health Center.