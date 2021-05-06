Marilyn M. Clasen, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Jerry H. Culbertson, Baldwin, Iowa — Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Alice M Dunphy, Dubuque — Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 7, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday in the chapel.
Harold F. Hartman, Rockford, Ill. — Graveside services: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Cemetery, Galena, Ill.
Faye E. Hoffman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Robert K. Johns, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, United Methodist Church, Cuba City. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Milton L. Johnson, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona. Services: 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona.
Jonathan R. Kelly, Dubuque — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Benton, Wis.
Joseph W. Puccio Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Services: 10 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Scott Salwolke, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 7, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Francis C. Schoulte, Monona, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, McGregor, Iowa.
Nancy A. Welty, Platteville, Wis. — Chapel services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 8, Mount Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque.