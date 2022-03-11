Sharon M. Carlson, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Margaret A. Ernzen, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 12, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster, Wis. Service: 12:15 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Jeffrey W. Funk, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 11 a.m. March 23 at the funeral home.

Gordon C. Hons, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.

Marion L. Knutson, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Donald R.L. Kregel, Luana, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, Faith Lutheran Church, Monona, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Mitchel A. McArthur, Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Burdette Schaal, Cassville, Wis. — Celebration of life: 2 to 5 p.m. today, J&J Sandbar, Cassville.

Inez L. Schultz, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Richard C. Wagener, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.

