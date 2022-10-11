Merlin Jacob Nauman, 92, of Dubuque, formerly of Sherrill, was called home Sunday, October 9, 2022 surrounded by his family, at Eagle Point Place in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Merlin will be 10:30 am Thursday, October 13, 2022, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church with Fr. Tyler Raymond as the Celebrant. Burial will be in SS Peter and Paul Cemetery — Sherrill. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6, Dubuque, and the Iowa Army National Guard. The mass will be live streamed at www.hskfhcares.com.
Merlin was born May 10, 1930, in Sherrill, IA, the son of Henry and Laura Koltes Nauman. On November 3, 1953, he was united in marriage to Patricia Ann “Pat” Klein in Balltown, they would have celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary.
He served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army, on the front lines as a gunner in the Korean War.
Merlin spent his years raising his family as a farmer at the Nauman Family Farm. He prided himself as a volunteer firefighter for the Sherrill Fire Department. He was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Sherrill. Merlin truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: traveling, playing euchre,and having cocktails with family and friends. He enjoyed his time outdoors and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. There were no strangers to Merlin, only friends he had not met; he enjoyed telling jokes and his stories were one of a kind.
Those left to cherish his life include his wife, Pat, children, Terry (Cathy) Nauman of Dubuque, Sandy (Steve) Klein of Peosta, Cindy McDermott (special friend, Steve Hahlen) of Peosta, Tim (Chris) Nauman of Robins, IA, grandchildren, Stacey (Luke) Abbitt, Eric (Lisa) Nauman, Stephanie (Bob) Kelzer, Jeremy Klein, Amber (Jon) Gotto, Austin (McKenna) Nauman, Emily (Spencer Dempewolf) Nauman, and ten great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson, Shannon McDermott, one son-in-law, Joe McDermott, one brother, Jerry Nauman, and two sisters, Meralda McGovern, and Charlene Riniker.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Sherrill and Dubuque Fire Department, Hospice of Dubuque and the staff at Eagle Point.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Merlin’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.