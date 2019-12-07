BELLEVUE, Iowa — Vincent P. Kilburg, 76, of Bellevue, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. A visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service, in Bellevue, and again Monday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273.
Vince was born February 23, 1943, on the Kilburg family farm, the son of Dominic and Florence (Weis) Kilburg. He served his country in the U.S. Army and then married Judy Herrig on November 7, 1964, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook. Vince was a lifetime farmer, made Toy Barns since 1958 “Vince’s Toy Shop,” and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of the Bellevue American Legion Post #273, Pork Producers, and Cattlemen’s Association.
Survivors include his wife, Judy; their children, Lori Kilburg, of Eldridge, Iowa, Linda (Randy) Ries, of Bellevue, Lynn (Tina) Kilburg, of Eldridge, and Sharon (Roger) Pitts, of Springbrook, Iowa; Judy’s siblings, whom they raised; Lois Herrig, of Davenport, Dan (Renee) Herrig, of Clinton, and Doris (Randy) Tuftee, of Park View; daughter in-law, Bette Herrig; grandchildren, Heather (Eric) Hofmeyer, Jordan (Mallory) Ries, Breanna Kilburg, Brooke Kilburg, Trevor Kilburg, Zach (Andrea Frank) Pitts, Megan (Shawn) Hankemeier, Jason (Kristin) Herrig, Jennifer Herrig, Natalee (Ryan Wilson) Herrig, Nate (Megan) Herrig, Michael Tuftee and Mitchel Tuftee; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Alvin Kilburg, Sally Banowetz, Earl (Catherine) Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Kenny (Jean) Kilburg, Leo (Janis) Kilburg, Vera (Levi) Schmidt and Dula (Leon) Tebbe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Vince was preceded in death by his parents; Judy’s brother, David Herrig; siblings, Albert (Mary) Kilburg, Vernon Kilburg, Rita (Raymond) Roling and Edna (Michael) Reuter; sisters and brother in-law, Estelle Kilburg, Monica Kilburg, and Paul Banowetz.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com