CASCADE, Iowa — John Francis Sullivan, 94, of Cascade, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Accura Care Center in Cascade, Iowa.
Services for John will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa with Rev. Mark Osterhaus Presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa, with full military honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528. The Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.
John was born January 20, 1927 in Hopkinton, Iowa, son of Leo and Virginia (Smith) Sullivan. The family moved to Cascade in 1943, where John finished his last year of High School, graduating from St. Mary’s High School in 1944. John then enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 17 years old and served until 1946 during World War II.
John attended the University of Iowa in 1946, graduating in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. He was a three -year letterman as a starting outfielder for the Hawkeye baseball team, winning the Big 10 Title in 1949. Upon returning to Cascade, John played several years for the Cascade Reds and was voted into the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame in 1988.
On September 8, 1951 he was united in marriage to Lois J. Kauder at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade. She preceded him in death on November 14, 2019.
In the fall of 1950, he assumed the role of Advertising Manager for the Cascade-Pioneer Advertiser, the family-owned newspaper. John took the position of Editor-Publisher in 1968 following the death of his father. The Cascade Pioneer-Advertiser won many state and national awards over John’s 39-year career with the newspaper. In 1985, John was named Master Editor-Publisher by the Iowa State Newspaper Association, its highest honor. In 1995, the Iowa High School Athletic Association recognized John with the Media award for his contribution to the interscholastic High School athletic programs in Iowa.
John also served the community in several offices, including President of the Cascade Merchants Association; President of Cascade Industries; original Board member and President for the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame; President of Cascade Cable TV Commission; President of the Cascade Park Board, during which time the Cascade pool was built; on the Board of Directors for the Cascade State Bank for 25+ years; original member of a group that spearheaded the development of the Western Dubuque Community School District; and an original member of the “Cascade Minutemen” along with Dr. W.P. McGrory, Robert Kurt and Ray Noonan Sr. dedicated to the economic growth and welfare of Cascade. The Minutemen were credited with bringing Ensign Coil to Cascade in the 1970’s, traveling to Chicago to convince the owners that Cascade was the perfect location and labor pool for their new plant. He was also a member of the Cascade American Legion Post #528.
He is also survived by two sons, Kelly Sullivan of Cascade, and P.J. (Cindy) Sullivan of Scottsdale, AZ; three grandchildren, Reilly, Logan and Mallory; three sisters-in-law, Rita and Joan Kauder both of Cascade and Diane Kauder of Dubuque; and several nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Norma (Robert) Kurt; a brother, Richard (Nancy) Sullivan; two sisters-in-law, Jacquie (Lavern) Lambert and Phyllis (John) Dolphin; three brothers-in-law, Fred, Kenneth “P.J.” and William “W.J.” Kauder; and several cousins.
