Franklin William “Frank” Miller Jr., age 58, of Dubuque, passed away at 6:35 p.m., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. To honor Frank’s life, family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, with Pastor Stephanie Schlimm officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Frank was born on August 29, 1964, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Franklin and Marie (Adams) Miller Sr.
Frank attended Fulton Grade School, Jefferson Middle School and graduated from Hempstead High School. After school he went on to NICC to take classes in HVAC which served him well in his career. Frank was a devoted employee with the Q Casino taking care of the entire building top to bottom for almost 30 years, there was nothing he couldn’t fix. He met the love of his life, Sheree Klaeska, in 1981 at Skate Country, and the two wed on June 11, 1983, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. They had 2 children together and would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this year. In his younger days Frank enjoyed going roller skating, fishing, working on cars, playing his guitars and spending time hanging out with friends. He truly was a jack of all trades and during his off time he painted houses and fixed things for people. Frank especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Those left to cherish Frank’s memory include his wife, Sheree Miller, Dubuque, IA; his children, Franklin (fiancé Amanda Whitney) Miller III, Dubuque, IA and Kristina (Michael) Sexton, Denver, IA; his grandchildren, Austin Miller, Alex Miller, Franklin Miller IV, Prudence Sexton, Isabella Miller and Max Miller; his mother and step-father, Marie (Gordon) Reed, Springbrook, IA; his siblings, Kerry (Ann) Miller, Waukesha, WI, Melanie Miller, Dubuque, IA and Marie Miller, Dubuque, IA; his in-laws, Shelly (Ross) Hall, Davenport, FL, Stacie (Tim) Larsen, Dubuque, IA and Carl Klaeska III, Davenport, FL; and his nieces and nephews.
Frank was preceded in death by his father, Franklin W. Miller Sr.; 2 brothers, Martin Miller and Tim Miller; his in-laws, Jeanne and Carl Klaeska Jr.; and a sister-in-law, Susan Bowen.
Frank’s family would like to thank everyone from Q Casino and the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque for their care and support.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Frank’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Frank Miller Family.
