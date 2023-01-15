Franklin William “Frank” Miller Jr., age 58, of Dubuque, passed away at 6:35 p.m., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. To honor Frank’s life, family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, with Pastor Stephanie Schlimm officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Frank was born on August 29, 1964, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Franklin and Marie (Adams) Miller Sr.

