Randall L. “Randy” Pfeiler, age 58, of Dubuque, passed away from COVID-19, at 4:45 p.m., on Friday, November 26, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital.
To celebrate Randy’s life, he wanted to keep all of his friends and family safe from COVID-19 by keeping the gathering small and private. There will be a celebration of his life held at later date for all of his family and friends to attend. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Randy was born on April 28, 1963, in Junction City, Kansas, son of Robert and Janice (Hartman) Pfeiler.
Randy attended school at Sacred Heart Grade School and went on to graduate from Wahlert High School, Class of 1981. As a teenager, he was employed at the Super 20 Drive-In before moving on to Team Electronics. He later went to work at Mr. G’s Auto Parts and lastly with the Gierke-Robinson Company for 24 years, until his retirement in 2014 due to health issues. In his free time, Randy liked hunting, fishing, collecting guns and his hobbies were definitely his passion. He was a slot car aficionado, flew remote control airplanes, and collected classic cars, antique tractors and was famous for his mini bike collection. He loved going to tractor pulls, tractor parades and was a regular at NASCAR races. Randy was a mechanical jack of all trades. Not only could he fix anything you brought to him, he would teach you how to fix it yourself the next time. Randy especially enjoyed helping people, mentoring children and passing on his knowledge of how things work with anyone who was interested. Randy truly loved spending time with Patty’s grandchildren, they were his pride and joy. We are deeply saddened at losing our brother, uncle and friend, but know that he is no longer suffering and is resting peacefully. Randy will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched.
Those left to cherish Randy’s memory include his siblings, Cindie Zeromski, Dubuque, IA, Tina (Dan Pfeiffer) Pfeiler, Durango, IA, Dan (Jean) Pfeiler, Dubuque, IA and Kim (Jason) Meyer, Dubuque, IA; his significant other, Patty Trowbridge, Dubuque, IA; Patty’s children, Jason Trowbridge and Tiffany Trowbridge; Patty’s grandchildren, Molly, Ronin and Aubrey; 8 nieces and nephews, Robert and Jesse Zeromski, Nathan and Nicole Pfeiffer, Meggan and Amanda Pfeiler, Hanna and Ellie Meyer; and a great-niece, Oaklynn Schueller-Zeromski.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents; and 2 cousins, Shane Ross and Thad Howes.
Randy’s family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and staff at Finley Hospital for all of the care they have provided Randy these past weeks.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Randy’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Randy Pfeiler Family.
