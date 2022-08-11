James Wesley “Jim” King, 83, of Dubuque, IA, passed away at home surrounded by loving family on August 8, 2022.
Family and friends may gather from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. with Fr. Steve Garner officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
He was born to Carl and Maxine King in Mt. Morris, PA on Dec 28, 1938. Jim graduated from Ellet High School in Akron, OH and later served in the Army from 1961-1963. He was employed at John Deere for 30 years.
Jim’s greatest love was spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He actively enjoyed hunting, fishing, canoeing, gardening, trap shooting, softball, pool, bowling, golf, horse-shoes, ATV riding, taxidermy, woodworking, dog trials, and raising Brittanies and Quail. Jim taught his children and grandchildren to hunt. He was active in the Dubuque Bird Dog Club for over 50 years. Well-known for his sense of humor, he was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lynn King; his children Ben (Dawn) King of Blairstown, IA, Amy (Bob) Quinette of Lone Tree, CO, Jody King of Springfield, MO, and Jeffrey King of Dubuque, IA; Grandchildren Jesse, Taylor, and Garrett King; Justin (Rebecka), Logan, Brenden (Hannah), and Ryan Quinette; Cameron, Alexis, Brett, and Brady Maes; Olivia and Sophia King; and Great-grandchildren Grayson and Liam Quinette. His surviving siblings are Virginia Pugh, Lois (Paul) Koslowski, Lloyd King, and John (Cindy) King, and many nieces and nephews. His surviving in-laws are Kathy (Gerald) Kaufmann, Carol (Dan) Simon, Paul (Nancy) Kaufman, Mark (Ann) Kaufman, and Ann Heinricy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ronald King, as well as brothers-in-law Gerald Kaufmann and Gary Heinricy.
The family would like to thank Hospice, especially Kris, for their loving care and support.
In lieu of flowers and plants a James King memorial fund will be established.
