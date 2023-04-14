John R. “Jack” Kreiman, 84, of Dubuque, passed away on April 10, 2023, at Luther Manor Grand Meadows.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m., Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00p.m., Sunday, April 16, 2023 at the funeral home and from 10-11:15 a.m., Monday at the funeral home.
Jack was born on March 4, 1939, to Melvin (Pat) and Audrey Kreiman.
He was united in marriage to Rozanne Adams in 1961. She preceded him in death in 1997. Together they had four children.
He later married JoAnn Hart.
Jack owned and operated Dubuque Wilbert Vault company for many years.
Jack was an avid golfer, hunter, and fisherman. He once shot a hole-in-one two Sundays in a row on the same hole. He was a member of Lacoma Golf Course for 50 years. He was also a member of the Dubuque Moose Lodge #355.
Jack is survived by his wife, JoAnn Hart; children, Barbara (KennedY Nwacha of Glen Carbon, IL, Cindi Kreiman of Edwardsville, IL, and John (Julie) Kreiman of Bigfork MT. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Andrew Nwacha, Zackary, Maxwell, and Zoe Kreiman.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Rozanne; and an infant daughter, Kathleen.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque or a charity of your choice.
Jack’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque and the employees at Grand Meadows for their care and compassion.
