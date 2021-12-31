Illa K. Adams, 78, of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, where a funeral service will follow.

Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you