Darlene D. Timmerman-Murphy Telegraph Herald Nov 21, 2021 Darlene D. Timmerman-Murphy, 85, of Dubuque, died on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, where a funeral Mass will follow.Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.