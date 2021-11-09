Maxine A. Biedermann, age 87, of Dubuque, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 12:11 a.m. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. To celebrate Maxine’s life, family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday at Behr Funeral Home, with Pastor Derek Rosenstiel officiating. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Maxine was born in Dubuque on December 14, 1933, the daughter of Gladys (Fallon) and Herbert Young. Here, in Dubuque, she met and married the love of her life, Leon Biedermann. They went on to have seven children and thus started our family tree.
She was the sweetest and most caring mother, wife and grandmother. She loved spending time with her abundant amount of grandchildren. She also enjoyed doing her puzzle books, watching shows with her kids and reading. Her favorite time of year was holidays with her family.
Those left to cherish Maxine’s memory include her 6 children, Lyle (Debbie) Biedermann, East Dubuque, IL, Bruce Biedermann, Rick (Kim) Biedermann, Wendy Anderson, all of Dubuque, Melissa (Kenneth) Scardorough, Houston, TX and Jennifer Biedermann, Dubuque; her 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and her 4 great-great grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Phillip Smith.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leon; her brother, James; and her dear daughter, Sandra Smith.
The family would like to thank Finley Hospital, Dubuque Specialty Care and Care Initiatives Hospice.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Maxine’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Maxine Biedermann Family.