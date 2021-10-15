EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Lylas Mae Pensel, 89, of Edgewood, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Unity Point St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. She was born on May 31, 1932, near Elk Creek, the daughter of Halsey and Mary (Combs) Sabin. Lylas was raised and educated in the area and was a graduate of Colesburg High School. She worked at various jobs prior to her marriage.
Lylas was united in marriage to James Zearley. Two sons were born to this union. James died in 1966. In 1972, Lylas was married to Larry Pensel. One son was born to this union. The couple later divorced. Lylas worked for FS Gas Services, sold Avon products, and in 1997 retired from Modernfold in Dyersville.
Lylas enjoyed entertaining friends and hosting parties. She liked playing cards and loved gardening.
Survivors include her two sons, James (Xochilth) Pensel of San Diego, California, and Michael Zearley of Manchester; five grandchildren, Terra, Trisha, Douglas, Christian, and Deborah; six great-grandchildren, Sean, Riley, Madylin, Allison, Samuel, and Madisyn; and two sisters, Phyllis (Clarence) Salow of Earlville and Kay Kruger of Altamonte Springs, Florida.
Lylas was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Zearley; one son, Marcus Zearley; a daughter-in-law, Jill Zearley; four brothers, Bernie, Gene, Paul, and John Sabin; and one sister, Eileen Schrunk.