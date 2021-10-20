Sharon Kay Clark, beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 18th, 2021 at the young age of 62 at Unity Point Finley Hospital in Dubuque, IA from unexpected complications of her courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on December 30th, 1958 in Mason City, IA, daughter of Jean and Douglas Peck. She was raised in Clear Lake, IA, and graduated high school and started her family in Iowa City, IA. After several moves around the U.S., Sharon found herself in Dubuque, IA where she stayed and raised her family. She married Judd Clark on July 21st. 1989 at Eagle Point Park in Dubuque. Sharon enjoyed time with family, skiing at Sundown Mountain, going out for dinner at some of Dubuque’s finest restaurants, listening and dancing to live music, playing the piano, sewing- especially sewing projects for her family, gardening, and sending dinosaur books and pictures to her grandchildren.
Sharon is survived by her husband Judd Clark, children Paul (Kim) Goranson, Timothy (Melissa) Goranson, Heather Clark, Forrestt (Bridget) Clark; Grandchildren Dorothy Clark, Grant & Grace Goranson, and Evelyn Goranson; mother-in-law Ruth Clark, Brother Ed Peck, sisters Corinne Peck Reilly, and Cathy Peck, and innumerable friends and extended family. She was preceded in death by her son Cameron Clark, her parents Douglas and Jean Peck, and her father-in-law Paul Clark. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 20, at Egelhof, Siegert, & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. , and will be live-streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will be in Linwood Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.Memorials may be made to The Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff on the medical surgical unit at Unity Point Hospital for all of their care and support during Sharon’s final days.