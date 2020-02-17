Nancy J. (Hilbert) Pregler, age 83, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 9:20 a.m., on Friday, February 14, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family and her loyal dog, Sugar.
To celebrate Nancy’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture service held at 2:45 p.m. To honor Nancy’s life, funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church, 1701 Rhomberg Avenue, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Nancy was born on May 14, 1936, in Dubuque, Iowa, the only child of Frank and Olive (Frommelt) Hilbert.
Nancy grew up in Dubuque and lived her whole life in the Eagle Point area where she made many great friends. Nancy attended Holy Trinity Grade School and was a life-long member of Holy Trinity Parish. She also attended Immaculate Conception Academy in Dubuque.
Nancy was united in marriage to Walter A. Pregler on September 17, 1955. Together they raised seven sons and were blessed with 65 wonderful years of marriage. Nancy was a stay-at-home mom and homemaker while raising her children. Later in life, she was happily employed for several years at the Walsh Stores. Nancy volunteered at Holy Trinity Grade School with the lunch program and running the library, as well helping out at Mercy Hospital and working the polls on election days.
Nancy was an avid bowler and enjoyed league bowling. She was an active member of Holy Trinity Church, including the parish choir, Rosary Society and Mothers Club. Nancy enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs, Green Bay Packers and figure skating. She collected cardinal figurines and loved when they showed up at the bird feeder. In later years, she enjoyed card games, dominoes and going out to lunch with the girls. She was frequently seen just relaxing on the deck, reading a good book and eating a few gremlins. Most of all, Nancy loved her family and was happiest when around her seven boys — each one claiming to be her favorite!
Those left to cherish Nancy’s memory include her husband, Walter Pregler, Dubuque, IA; her children, Steven (Janelle) Pregler, Dubuque, IA, Michael (Joann) Pregler, Dubuque, IA, Bob (Christine) Pregler, Hampton, VA, Tom Pregler, Dubuque, IA, David (Kim) Pregler, Dubuque, IA and John (Cheryl) Pregler, Dubuque, IA; a daughter-in-law, Donna (Michael) Foster, Carolina Beach, NC; her grandchildren, Brandon (SaRee) Pregler, Michelle (Brian) Huss, Mike (Anna) Pregler, Carey (Troy) Raab, Allan (Melissa) Pregler, Nick (Allison) Pregler, Justin (Melissa) Pregler, Ryan (Andrea) Pregler, Branden (Morgan) Pregler, Hayley (TJ) Habel, Shelby Pregler and Miranda Pregler; her great-grandchildren, Nolan, Sienna, Aleah, Raena, Dylan, Tarver, Jacob, Leah, Scarlett, Lucy, Clara, Benjamin, Kyra, Jonah, Mason, Lucas, Colton, Kenslie and Jaxton; her great great-granddaughter, Elizabeth; and her special friends, Marlene Melssen and Barb Bernhardt.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her youngest son, James Pregler; and a grandson, Scott.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Cindy of Hospice of Dubuque for her compassionate end of life care. Also thanks to Carey Jo Raab and Joann Pregler for their time and loving care, making Nancy’s last few days as comfortable as possible.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.