MANCHESTER, Iowa — Charles Lammers, 82, of Manchester, IA died on Monday, February 7, 2022, in Ames, IA.
Charles was born on January 8, 1940, on a farm near New Vienna, IA, the son of Alvin J. and Marcella S. (Riesberg) Lammers. Shortly after his birth, his family moved to a farm just outside of Winthrop, IA. He spent his youth growing up in the Winthrop community where he became known for his athletic talent. He was an outstanding pitcher on the Winthrop High School and town baseball teams. He was a 1958 graduate of Winthrop High School and went on to attend the State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, IA, where he pitched for the college’s baseball team for several years including pitching in the NCAA tournament.
In 1963 he met Ellen LaReen Wessel on a blind date at a dance. They were married three years later, on October 1, 1966, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Colesburg, IA. Together they made their first home in the Cedar Rapids, IA area where Charles took a job at Wilson Foods. They spent their summer vacations traveling throughout the Midwest and visited many states in the US.
As a result of Charles’ work ethic and talents he quickly rose in position at Wilson Foods and was soon working as an Industrial Engineer and Plant Superintendent. Chuck continued to make significant contributions to the meatpacking industry throughout his career. He also worked for Farmstead Meats, in Albert Lea, MN, and the Farmland Co. in Denison, IA. In 2004, he retired and he and Ellen settled in Manchester, IA.
Chuck was a skilled carpenter and liked building things. He often could be found in front of the grill on a Saturday afternoon. Chuck was passionate about fishing especially with his brother and nephews. He loved sports, he was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and enjoyed watching college and pro football games. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family the most and his Catholic faith was very important to him.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen Lammers, Manchester, IA, his children Susan Lammers, Ames, IA, Michael (Elise) Lammers, Huston, TX, two grandchildren, Jack and Charlie Lammers, a brother Les (Janet) Lammers, Estherville, IA, a sister Betty (Bill) Cusick, Dyersville, IA, and many nieces and nephews.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Marcella Lammers, two sisters, Doris Ryan and Verna Alden, and two brothers, Leroy and Hank Lammers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, February 14, 2022, at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop, IA with Rev. David Beckman Presiding. Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Winthrop. Visitation will be held from 2 PM until 6 PM on Sunday, February 13, 2022, and from 9 am until 10 AM on Monday at the Reiff Family Center — Funeral Home & Crematory in Winthrop.
To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.