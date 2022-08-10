Margaret “Maggie” Smith, 81, of Dubuque, passed of natural causes on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Lantern Park Care Initiatives in Coralville, IA.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Rd, Dubuque.
The Funeral Service to celebrate Maggie’s life will be at 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Burial will occur at a later date at the East Dubuque Cemetery.
Margaret, the daughter of Emil and Molita (Dawson) Reding, was born on February 3, 1941, in Dubuque, IA.
Maggie attended the Academy of the Visitation for Women High School, Class of 1959, and Nativity Catholic School. In 1957 she married Jerome F. Blocklinger and they were blessed with five children. For ten years they owned the Hof Brau Haus tavern in East Dubuque, IL. She married Richard “Dick” Smith of Dubuque in 1979 and they celebrated 30 years of marriage in April of 2009. Maggie spent 25 years as a realtor/broker and rental property manager before retiring from Duggan Realty in 2013.
Her hobbies and interests included playing club euchre at the American Legion Post #6 and golfing at Galena Golf Club. In high school, Maggie loved to roller skate and swim, where she was a lifeguard at Municipal Pool in Dubuque.
Surviving is her daughter, Peggy Thill and her husband, Jim, of Dubuque; her son, Paul Blocklinger and his wife, Amie, of Coralville; two daughers-in-law, Lynn Blocklinger of Liberty Hill, TX, and Lisa Blocklinger of Largo, FL; nine grandchildren, Aaron, Kelsey, Lindsey, Drew, Bryan, Tina, Michael, Jaimie, and Jessica; 13 great-grandchildren; and four step-daughters, Pam, Patsy, Peg, and Penny.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sons, Bart, David, and Ken Blocklinger, a brother, Jay Reding, and her husband, Richard “Dick” Smith.
A memorial has been established.
