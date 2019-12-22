Matthew J. Cottrell Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Dec 22, 2019 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Matthew J. “Matt” Cottrell, 63, of Dubuque, died December 19, 2019. A visitation with memorial service will be held at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today