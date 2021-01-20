Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Augustin G. Mormann, Colesburg, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, St. Patrick Parish Center, Colesburg. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at the parish center.
Joseph M. Washburn, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque.