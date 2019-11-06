Robert E. “Fritz” Connolly, 80, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 1 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Windsor Park Retirement Apartments, 801 Davis St. Private family Memorial Services will be at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
He was born on December 31, 1938, in Dubuque, son of Leo and Evelyn Connolly. He married Sandra Schmitt on January 10, 1959.
He was employed by Windsor Park/Callahan Construction until his illness in 2016.
Fritz will be deeply missed by his wife of 60 years, Sandy; three daughters, Beth (Ken) Hammel, Robyn (Mike) Fagan and Kris Connolly; three sons, Tom Connolly, Bob (Tina) Connolly and Pat (Tracy) Connolly; 21 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Rita Griffin and Kathy (Jerry) Olsen.
He was preceded in death by his son, Todd Connolly; his parents; father and mother-in-law, Leland and Regina Schmitt; brothers, Jim Connolly, Dan Connolly and Dave Connolly; one sister, Jeanne Connolly; great-granddaughter, Miracle Blocker; and brother and sister- in-law, George and Lavonne Kennedy.
Thank you to Dr. Sara Loetcher and Hospice of Dubuque, especially Melainie, Angela and Ryan. Also, granddaughter, Heidi Klein, for all of her help during his illness.
A Robert Connolly Memorial Fund has been established.
Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
“Happy Trails until we meet again.”