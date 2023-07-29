DAVENPORT, Iowa — Mary Kathleen Curoe, 83, of Davenport, Iowa, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.
Services are 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Our Lady of Victory Parish Center. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home.
Mary Kathleen Curoe was born April 24, 1940, in Monticello, Iowa, the daughter of Eldon and Genevieve (Donovan) Curoe.
Kathleen was a proud graduate of the Visitation Academy and Clarke University in Dubuque. After graduating from Clarke, Kathleen was a professional staff member of the Iowa Senate. She made her retirement home in Davenport.
Kathleen was a voracious reader, as a trip to the library meant taking 6 books home that she would finish in a week. She was an avid sports fan, particularly of the Cubs and Bears. Her favorite college basketball teams were the Iowa Hawkeyes and Creighton Bluejays. She loved to ride her bike until new knees were better suited for water aerobics with her Y friends.
Kathleen is survived by four children, Richard Feldman of Dubuque, Iowa, Thomas (Danette) Feldman of Savannah, Georgia, Patricia (Mike) Matson of Davenport, and Jolene (Dwight) Berns of Altoona, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Jo (James) Noel; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Curoe and Nege Curoe. She was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Feldman; her parents; and brothers, Louis Curoe and Patrick Curoe.