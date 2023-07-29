DAVENPORT, Iowa — Mary Kathleen Curoe, 83, of Davenport, Iowa, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.

Services are 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Our Lady of Victory Parish Center. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home.

