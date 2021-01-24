Michael P. “Mike” Ahern, age 56, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at his home.
To celebrate Mike’s life, family and friends may visit from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Monday, January 25, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the number of people inside the building will be limited, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering, and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices. To honor Mike’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 6 p.m. on Monday at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon John Stierman officiating.
Mike was born on October 9, 1964, in Dubuque, son of Lawrence and Patricia (Williams) Ahern.
Mike married the love of his life, Jennifer Hochberger on September 6, 2003. He had a zest for life and always needed to stay busy. Mike loved to work and developed that strong work ethic on his aunt and uncle’s farm as a young boy. He has worked as a floor installer for the past 19 years and was a perfectionist down to the most minor detail. Mike was also handy in all areas of construction and when he wasn’t working, he was helping out his family and friends with home improvement projects. He also had a big heart and was always very generous. Mike enjoyed playing with his puppy, Javy, watching crime shows and cooking for his family and friends. He loved spending time with his family, especially when it involved spoiling the kids and pets. Mike was deeply loved and will be missed by all of his family and friends.
Those left to cherish Mike’s memory include his wife, Jeni Ahern, Dubuque; his children, Thomas Ahern, Matthew Ahern and Lyssie Ahern, all of Dubuque; his grandchildren, Brody and Harper; his siblings, Pam (Rich) Lenz, Centralia, IA, Lisa York, Selma, TX, James Ahern, Peosta, IA, and John (Shelley) Hood, Boone, IA; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim and Lynn Hochberger, Dubuque; a brother-in-law, Joe Hochberger, Dubuque; and his nieces and nephew, Lindsey Hobbs, Kristen Hobbs, Kelly (Jamie) Kruser, Mackenzie Lenz and Lucas Lenz.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Mike’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Mike Ahern Family.
