Laure “Laurette” Steckel, age 96, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly at 1:25 p.m., on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at home. To celebrate Laure’s life private family services were held as she donated her body to the University of Iowa. Entombment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.

Laurette was born on November 14, 1925, in Livry Gargan, France, daughter of Thomas and Ester (Perrella) Scala.

