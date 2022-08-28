Laure “Laurette” Steckel, age 96, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly at 1:25 p.m., on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at home. To celebrate Laure’s life private family services were held as she donated her body to the University of Iowa. Entombment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Laurette was born on November 14, 1925, in Livry Gargan, France, daughter of Thomas and Ester (Perrella) Scala.
Laurette was born and raised in France with her 13 siblings where she graduated from high school. She met a young soldier named Vincent “Buddy” Steckel Jr., and they fell in love and married on July 29, 1959. Sadly, her beloved Buddy would pass away on December 20, 2016. Laurette and Buddy traveled the world going wherever his military career took them and eventually made their way back to the area where they would settle near Balltown. She was an extremely devoted wife who meticulously cared for their home and took pride in her appearance, even wearing her famous high heels into her later years. Laurette and Buddy loved to travel and work outside in their gardens, often sharing the crops they grew with neighbors and friends. She also enjoyed quilting, knitting and crocheting. We are deeply saddened at losing Laurette here with us, but know that she is now happily reunited with her husband and all of her family members who have been called home. Laurette was a class act and definitely made the world around her a better place.
Those left to cherish Laurette’s memory include her brothers, Rolland and Roger; her sisters-in-law, Micheline Scala, Diane (Steve) Pins Donna Cox, Claudia Steckel, Ruby Steckel Ann Steckel and Carol Steckel; her brothers-in-law, John Steckel and Tom Davis; special friend, Mrs. Pierre Pechard; her special “niece”, Lily Beach; and her nieces and nephews.
Laurette was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Vincent “Buddy” Steckel Jr.; her siblings, Domenico, Tani, Anna, Iolanda, Mafalda, Armando, Vittorio, Diana, Odette, and 2 in infancy; her brothers-in-law, Donald Steckel, Richard (Jorie) Steckel, Bruce Steckel, David Steckel and Dick Cox; special friend Pierre Pechard; and a special “nephew” David Beach.
The family would like to thank Dr. Cao and all of the nurses and lab staff at Grand River Medical Center, for their kind, attentive and professional care of Laurette, she truly appreciated all of you.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Laurette’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Laurette Steckel Family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.