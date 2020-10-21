DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Gilbert B. Willenborg, 92, of Dyersville, and formerly of Petersburg, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at MercyOne Senior Care in Dyersville.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville, where a parish vigil service will be held at 2:45, and a VFW/American Legion service will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral services. Masks and social distancing are strongly recommended.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate. Edward W. Lake VFW Post 7736 and American Legion Post 137 will accord military honors. Live stream link of the funeral Mass is: https://youtu.be/ryHRQxautk0.
Gib was born March 8, 1928, in Petersburg, the son of George and Frances (Noethe) Willenborg. He was inducted in to the Army and served in Korea from 1951-1953. When he returned he married Mary Ann Rolfes on April 21, 1953, in Petersburg. Together they farmed in the Petersburg area for 46 years, then retired and moved to Dyersville in 2000.
He and Mary Ann cooked for the Petersburg Hall for many years. Gib never passed up a game of cards and would often say, “If we had one more person we could have a game of cards!!”
Gib was a member of the Edward W. Lake VFW Post 7736 and American Legion Post 137, for whom he was active for many years.
Survivors include his children: Danny (Cindy) Willenborg and Rick (Lori) Willenborg, both of Dyersville, Shirley (Pete) Sciortino, of Arizona; 9 grandchildren: Joanie Pope, Jamie Willenborg, Tracey Milroy, Terry Willenborg and Jody Jones, Melissa Wilson, Christine Ramirez, Peter Michael and Timothy Sciortino; 11 great-grandchildren: Branden and Austin Pope, Mikayla and Lilly Willenborg, Emma and Millie Willenborg, Preston, Kason and Jaxon Wilson and Audrina and Brady Sciortino; in-laws: Ruth Willenborg, of Dyersville, and Janet Rolfes, of Osage.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Lawrence and Mathilda Rolfes; his wife, Mary Ann; siblings: Laverne (Betty) Willenborg and Fred Willenborg; and a brother-in-law, Marvin (Patricia) Rolfes.
