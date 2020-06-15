MCGREGOR, Iowa — Janet Elaine Meyers, 76, of McGregor, Iowa, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home in McGregor.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in McGregor, with Rev. Andrew Preuss as the officiant. There will be a two hour visitation from 9 to11 a.m. before services at the church on Wednesday. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in McGregor. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of McGregor is assisting the family with arrangements.