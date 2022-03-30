PEOSTA, Iowa — Ruth A. Lehmann, 72 of Peosta, Iowa passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022 at her home surrounded by loved ones.
A Private visitation for Ruth will be held at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa.
Mass of Christian burial will be held for Ruth at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held in St. John’s Cemetery in Centralia, Iowa.
She was born December 18, 1949 in Cascade, Iowa daughter of Peter and Sarah (Johnson) Then. She is a graduate of the former St. Joseph’s High School in Farley. On May 5, 1973 she was united in marriage to Michael Lehmann at St. John’s Catholic Church in Placid, Iowa.
Ruth enjoyed spending her time with her family, especially her grandkids.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Parish in Peosta, Iowa.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Lehmann of Peosta; five children, Luke Lehmann and Russell Lehmann both of Bankston, Lynn (Tony) Haan of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Jane (Jeff) Schieltz of New Vienna and Doug (Kimberly) Lehmann of Centralia; 10 grandchildren, Harper, Grayson, Calvin and Conrad Haan, Clare and Gwen Schieltz and Gavin, James, Nolan and Cora Lehmann; brothers, Jim (Linda) Then of Placid, and Phil (Janet) Then of Peosta; sisters, Jeanette (Joe) Niles and Mary Jane (Bob) Gleason all of Dyersville; Sisters-in-law, Janell , Nancy of Dyersville, Mary Kay and Judy Then all of Epworth,
She is preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Tom, Joe, Leo, Bill and Frank Then; sisters, Alice Ament, Mildred Eklund and Sr. Gretta Then; brothers-in-law, Paul Ament and Bill Eklund; and her father and mother-in-law, Clarence and Verla Lehmann.
The family of Ruth would especially like to thank Diane for all her dedicated care as well as the staff at Mercy One Oncology and Hospice of Dubuque for all the care and support extended to Mom and our family during her illness.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque West.