DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Doris Ann M. Wolf, 84, of Dyersville, Iowa, formerly of Bankston, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Visitation for Doris will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, where a family prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will continue after 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville, Iowa, with Rev. Dennis Quint presiding. Burial will be held in St. Clement’s Cemetery in Bankston, Iowa.
Doris was born March 4, 1935, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Edward and Anna (Schueller) Naumann. She received her education from Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School. On April 24, 1956, Doris was united in marriage to George “Nicky” Wolf at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Sherrill, IA. The couple farmed in rural Bankston until they retired in 1992 and moved to Dyersville. Doris was employed at Ertls for 27 years, and she retired in 1998, having made many lifelong friends. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Dyersville, Iowa.
Doris is survived by her husband, George “Nicky” Wolf; five children, Janice (Ronald) Friedman, of Dyersville, IA, Ronald (Sherri) Wolf, of Bankston, IA, Gerald (Joanne) Wolf, of Dyersville, IA, James (Kim) Wolf, of Bankston, IA, and Marianne (Paul) Kluesner, of New Vienna, IA; 17 grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) Russell, Michael (Cass) Friedman, Richard (Tara) Friedman, Michelle (Shawn) Breitbach, Josh Thibadeau, Kaci Wolf, Ryan Wolf, Randi (Ed) Wolf Kaufman, Robin (Brian) West, Russ (Dana) Wolf, Kurt (Michelle) Wolf, Ted (Katie) Wolf, Scott Wolf, Jill (Nick Stoll) Wolf, Todd (Amanda Klein) Kluesner, Amanda Kluesner, and Bret Kluesner; great grandchildren, Calvin, Nolan, Alanna, Layla, Josephine, Henry, Wesley, Emmett, Eleanora, Luke, Ella, Erin, Clayton, Austin, Kyler, (and two more on the way); step great grandchildren, Ethan and Damijan; one step great great grandchild, Zelda; brother and sister, Harold (Madonna) Nauman, of Sherrill, IA, and Bernice (Paul) Ehrlich, of Dubuque, IA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lester Weber, of Dubuque, IA, Jeanette (Merlin) Brimeyer, of Sherrill, IA, and Richard “Dick” Dupont, of Dubuque, IA; and a very special lifelong friend and penpal from grade school, Martha (Paul) Sillman, of WI.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Nicholas Wolf; four sisters, Marie (Norbert) Dupont, Lorraine (Vernon) Weber, Rita (Earl) Kintzle, and Ruth Weber; father and mother-in-law, George V. and Mary (Winter) Wolf; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ardella Ernzen-Connolly, Raymond Ernzen, Frank Connolly, and Marlene Dupont.
To help Mom celebrate her 85th birthday, please feel free to bring a birthday card, and we will send it to heaven with her.
