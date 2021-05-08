Louis G. Bernhard, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Cathedral of St. Raphael. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Jordan G. Cabalka, Edgewood, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 9, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 10, at the church.
Jerry H. Culbertson, Baldwin, Iowa — Memorial service: 11 a.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Charles G. Doyle, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 10, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Shullsburg.
Marie C. Fitzpatrick, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 10, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, 1600 Carmel Drive. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the chapel.
Raymond A. Hansen, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 9, Hoffmann-Schneider Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 10, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta, Iowa.
Faye E. Hoffman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. May 15 at the church.
Richard Ingles, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 15, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Services: 5 p.m. May 15 at the funeral home.
Shirley W. Kirkpatrick, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. today, Wesley United Methodist Church, East Dubuque, Ill. Services: Noon today at the church.
Ida A. Mulert, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Church. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Scott Salwolke, Asbury, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Nancy A. Welty, Platteville, Wis. — Chapel services: 10:30 a.m. today, Mount Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque.