GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Pamela Voshell, 74, of Guttenberg, died on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home in Guttenberg, where services will be held at 11 a.m.