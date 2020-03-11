MENOMINEE, Ill. — Marie Dorothy Donar, 98, of Menominee, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community, in the company of her nephew Dan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Nativity BVM Catholic Church, Menominee, with the Rev. Peter Snieg officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home, in East Dubuque, where the Parish and St. Ann’s Society rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Friends may also call from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Marie was born on August 8, 1921, at home in lower Menominee, the third of six children. She grew up in the Menominee and Galena area, attending school at “Dirty” Ridge School and Menominee School. Marie farmed with her parents, brothers, sister and sister-in-law in the Menominee, East Dubuque, Dubuque and Galena, areas, and later near Potosi. She spent many years living with Dan and Mary Kay and helped raise their family. Upon retirement, she resided once again in Menominee with her brothers and sister. As the surviving matriarch of the Donar family, she lived with Dan and Mary Kay in her final years. She devoted her life to the Blessed Virgin Mary and helping others.
Surviving are her nephews, Dan (Mary Kay) Donar, of Menominee, and Leo “Lee” (Vickie) Donar, of Hazel Green; nieces, Theresa (Lewis) Riniker, of Benton, and Linda (Don) Stierman, of Toledo, and Brenda (Ron) Donar, of Cuba City; many great-nieces and nephews, and many cousins, especially her first godchild, Barbara (Steve) Vogt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Theresa (Bishop) Donar; four brothers, John, Leo, Clem and Nick; one sister, Anna Mae; one sister-in-law, Mary; and two great nieces, Rebecca Riniker and Alazaya Vickerman.
The family wishes to thank Galena Stauss Senior Care Community and their employees for the care provided to Marie.
