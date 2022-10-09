GALENA, Ill. — Elva Caroline Hillard, 92 of Galena, IL passed on to the next life on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Prairie Ridge of Galena.

A celebration of life will be held for Lewis and Elva Hillard at 6 PM, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena where friends may gather after 4 PM until the time of the service. They will be buried together in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Galena.

