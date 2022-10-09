GALENA, Ill. — Elva Caroline Hillard, 92 of Galena, IL passed on to the next life on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Prairie Ridge of Galena.
A celebration of life will be held for Lewis and Elva Hillard at 6 PM, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena where friends may gather after 4 PM until the time of the service. They will be buried together in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Galena.
Elva was born January 12, 1930, in Northfield, WI the daughter of Christian and Edna (Erickson) Iverson. She was united in marriage to Lewis Hillard on October 18, 1951, in Chicago and he preceded her in death on February 12, 2017. Elva was an avid golfer, she participated in several leagues at the Galena Golf Club. She enjoyed wintering in Florida with her husband, Lew for over 25 years. They traveled extensively to various destinations in North America and around the world. Elva loved spending time with her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Oftentimes she and Lew would surprise them with an impromptu visit. She was the daughter of a Norwegian immigrant and was very proud of her heritage.
Elva is survived by her son, Rick (Pam) Hillard, three grandchildren, Angela (Doug) Decker, Ryan (Ainsley) Hillard, and Addam (Jeni Hunnicut) Hillard, two step-grandchildren, Rebecca (Melanie) Diercks, and Matthew (Mandy) Diercks, great-grandchildren, Drew, Luke, Franklin, Ellie, Caleb, and Kate, a brother, Algie (Sherry) Iverson and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a sister, Irene, and two brothers, Obert and Loren.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Prairie Ridge of Galena, Hospice of Dubuque, and Dr. Wells of Midwest Medical Center for their excellent care.
