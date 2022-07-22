Jeanette M. Bockhop, Belmont, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, July 23, St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont. Mass of Christian burial: Noon Saturday at the church.
Lucille A. Bonk, Bernard, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Steve Strub’s home, Leisure Lake, Bernard.
Danielle L. Connell, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m., with a Scripture service at 2:30 p.m., today, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 23, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque.
Ivanelle E. Henning, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elkader. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Eileen C. Jaeger, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, St. Catherine, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11:15 a.m. today at the church.
Rodney H. Jones, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue.
Susan K. Maahs, Dyersville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Dyersville Social Center.
Shirley M. Meyer, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Gary Noack, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Jean M. Parker, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to noon today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Garnavillo.
Marjorie Schultz, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Terry Snyder, Delaware, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23, American Legion Hall, Delhi, Iowa.
