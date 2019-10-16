Gary M. Dangelser, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Carl D. Hakert, Elkader, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, Leonard Grau Funeral Home, Elkader. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Randall E. Hantelmann, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Carolyn M. Heuertz, Charleston, S.C. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Terrance P. Kelly, Dubuque — Services: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, Backpocket Taproom and Beercade, 333 E. 10th St.
Warren W. Koch, Miles, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Preston, Iowa. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Gerald T. Leahy, Darlington, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 339 E. Louisa St., Darlington. Visitation: 4 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, at the church and 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Roger W. Lynch, Potosi, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Thomas Catholic Church, Potosi. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
James V. Manderscheid, Maquoketa, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today at Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Cynthia L. Mehrl, Dubuque — Services: 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18 at Tri-State Community Church, 12937 Derby Grange Road. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at the church.
John M. O’Connor, Dubuque — Services: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Thomas C. Schottmiller, Oakland, Texas — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, Peebles West Funeral Chapel, Oakland Tenn. Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Cheryl L. Schurman, Spooner, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Bobbie J. Shell, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at United Methodist Church, 216 S. Monroe St., Lancaster.
Clyde A. Spidell Sr., North Buena Vista, Iowa — Services: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Dubuque Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 2505 Mineral St.
Nancy J. Trumm, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Celebration Farm, 4696 Robin Woods Lane NE, Iowa City.
Dave Udelhofen, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3869 Asbury Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, until time of services at the funeral home.
Laura M. Willenbring, Farley, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley.