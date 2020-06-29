LONE ROCK, Wis. — Kodi Michael Knoble, age 21, of Lone Rock, formerly of Lancaster, died suddenly Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Richland Hospital.
He was born January 21, 1999, in Viroqua, Wl, the son of Jerrod Knoble and Amy Kruse-Knoble. Kodi attended Lancaster Schools until his freshman year and graduated from Richland Center High School in 2017. He enjoyed sports, being outdoors and spending time with his families.
Survivors include his father and step-mother, Jerrod (Holly) Knoble, of Richland Center; his mother and step-father, Amy Kruse-Knoble (Ryan Wood), of Lancaster; a sister, Shelby Ann Knoble, of Lancaster; step-sister, Raquel Frantz (fiance, Dan Olson), of Lime Ridge; step-brother, Tyler Frantz, of Neenah; paternal grandfather, Jerry Knoble, of Richland Center; paternal grandmother Yvonne (Harvey) Riley, of Richland Center; maternal grandparents, Vernon & Carol-Ann Kruse, of Lancaster; Uncle Justin Knoble, of Baraboo; Aunt Heidi Jo Knoble (Kevin Lord), of Waunakee; Aunt Jill (Shane) Drinkwater, of Potosi; numerous relatives; and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Clary Memorial Funeral Home in Richland Center, WI. Burial will follow at the Hillside Cemetery in Lancaster. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ciary Memorial Funeral Home, and also on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of services. www.clarymemorialfuneralhome.com