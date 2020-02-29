Dwight W. Bischel, 91, of Dubuque, formerly of Evanston and Galena, Ill., died February 28, 2020, at Dubuque Specialty Care.
Arrangements are pending at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
