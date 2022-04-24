Sister Virginia “Ginny” Crilly, BVM, 82, of Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1160 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Private funeral services will be Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Visitation will be 9 — 9:45 a.m. followed by the Sharing of Memories at 9:45 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:30 a.m. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery. Services are private due to COVID-19 restrictions. All services may be viewed through live videostream at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/.
Sister Virginia ministered first as pastoral associate and then as pastorate administrator for the Penta Parishes in Jackson County, Iowa, namely Holy Rosary and St. Theresa, LaMotte; St. John, Andrew; St. Lawrence, Otter Creek; and Assumption, Sylvia Switch. She served the BVM congregation as a pastoral care minister at Mount Carmel in Dubuque, Iowa. She was an elementary teacher in Phoenix and Tempe, Ariz., and principal in Santa Clara, Calif.
She was born Feb. 28, 1940, in Elmhurst, Ill., to Joseph and Therese (Nash) Crilly. She entered the BVM congregation Aug. 2, 1958, from Immaculate Conception Parish, Elmhurst, Ill. She professed first vows on Feb. 2, 1961, and final vows on July 16, 1966.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard Crilly, Philip (Virginia) Crilly, and Father James Crilly, CSV; and a sister Margaret Mary “Dolly” (Robert) Shields. She is survived by a sister-in-law Dolores “Dory” Crilly, La Grange, Ill.; nieces; nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 63 years.