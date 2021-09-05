Donald E. Humke, 93, of Dubuque, died Thursday, September 2, 2021, at home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Donald was born December 31, 1927, in Dubuque County, son of Milton and Inez (Trembly) Humke.
He served in the US Navy and worked for 35 years at the Dubuque Packing Company. After retirement, he worked for his son, Robert E Humke, owner of Prairie Springs Woodworking of LaMotte, Iowa.
Donald married the love of his life, Naida M. (Sowle) Humke on December 31, 1949. They were married for 65 years. She preceded him in death on March 13, 2015.
Don loved horses, wood working and his family.
He is survived by five children, Beth (John) Weber, of Cuba City; Steven (Jolene) Humke, of Dubuque and their children, Alissa (Brian) Birkhoefer and their children, Cruz and Creed, and Meggan (Aaron) Healey and their children, Grayson, Scarlett, Victoria and Juliette; Robert (Susan) Humke of LaMotte, and their children, Jamie (Kerry) Humke and their children, Liam and Olivia, Andrew (Stacey) Humke and their son, Gibson, Holly (Rob) Williams and their children, Owen and Madeline; Michelle (Kevin) Fearon, of Lakeland, FL, and Carrie Humke of North Port, FL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Dubuque.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque.